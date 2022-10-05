Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 5 (ANI): Amid the ongoing controversy around actors Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's upcoming mythological film 'Adipurush'for "misrepresentation" of Ramayana, the deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya has reacted to it, saying the film should be corrected before release.

Talking to ANI, Keshav Maurya said, "First of all I want to wish everyone a very Happy Dussehra, I haven't watched the teaser of 'Adipurush' yet, but in any case, films that hurt the religious sentiments should not be supported, that's wrong.It needs to be corrected and presented properly."

"If you hurt the religious sentiments, then all the believers will not accept such things. And I also believe this, if such kind of film is being made then it needs to be corrected before presenting it in front of the audience,"he added.

Earlier, while speaking to ANI, BJP spokesperson Malavika Avinash said, "I am saddened by the fact that the director let alone researching the Valmiki's Ramayana, Kamba Ramayana or Tulsidasa's Ramayana, or the umpteen numbers of interpretations of Ramayana that are available across board as far as Thailand where they do beautiful performances of the Ramayana. The least he could have done is research our own films; there are so many Kannada films, Telugu films, Tamil films, which show how Raavana looked."

"He could have just looked up NT Rama Rao or Dr Rajkumar in 'Bhookailasa' or any of these great actors, SV Ranga Rao in 'Sampoorna Ramayana', to understand how Raavana looked. The Raavana in the photograph that I see floating around is a guy who looks nothing Indian, who has blue eye makeup and is wearing leather jackets. This is our history they are representing; they cannot do it in the guise of creative liberty," she continued.

Helmed by Om Raut the film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in the lead roles.

Raut made this film with the dream of bringing the story of 'Ramayan' to the silver screen but ever since the first teaser of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Adipurush' dropped, there has been a unanimously negative response from various quarters.

People have largely been disappointed due to the film's poor VFX and the unrealistic look of various characters including Saif's Raavan. Seeing Saif donning short spiked hairs, long beard and kajal eyes, several netizens have compared the actor's look in the film with that of Alauddin Khilji rather than Raavana.

'Adipurush' has been produced by T Series and Retrophiles. It is slated to hit the theatres on January 12, 2023, in IMAX and 3D. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. (ANI)

