Singer Aditya Narayan sparked controversy after a purported video of him hitting a fan during a concert in Bhilai, Chattisgarh, went viral. In the said video clip, Aditya is seen singing one of the popular songs, "Aaj Ki Raat", from the 2006 film Don. As he walked on stage, he suddenly paused and looked at a fan in the audience and then proceeded to hit the fan with his mic. He subsequently snatches the person's phone and throws it away from the crowd. Aditya Narayan Tosses Fan’s Phone in Anger During Bhilai Concert (Watch Viral Video).

However, it's unclear what irked the singer and made him misbehave during the concert. Aditya's actions have left netizens furious. "Disgusting human being! He better replace that phone with the latest iPhone 15," a netizen wrote on X. "Horrible behaviour," another one wrote on X. "Aditya should apologise to the person," an angry netizen commented. Controversies are apparently not new for Aditya. In 2017, he got himself embroiled in a controversy after he misbehaved with an airline staff member and got into a verbal spat. He garnered a lot of backlash over his reported "chaddi" remark that he passed on the person. Aditya Narayan Deletes All Posts from His Instagram as He Announces a Digital Break.

Aditya Narayan Caught on Video Hitting Fan During Bhilai Concert

Singer Aditya Narayan throws the Phone of his fan Shameful behaviour 😠😠 pic.twitter.com/XE1hymH63F — 𖤐Sarfraz (@Munna_78692) February 12, 2024

"Mumbai paunch de, teri chaddi nahi futanari toh mera naam Aditya Narayan nahi" (Let me reach Mumbai. If I don't strip you, then my name is not Aditya Narayan)," Aditya had reportedly said in a heated verbal duel.

The son of veteran singer Udit Narayan is yet to comment about his recent controversial video.