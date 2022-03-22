Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 22 (ANI): What's a better way to celebrate your birthday than by visiting the Taj Mahal with your loved ones. Actor Aditya Seal rang in his 34th birthday at the symbol of love along with his wife Anushka Ranjan.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka penned a heartfelt birthday wish for Aditya and shared a few pictures from their visit to the Taj Mahal.

"It's Adi Day!! It's my Adis birthday..Thank you for always being my no.1 guiding force. You're the world to me and I'm blessed to have found you! The way you look at me makes me feel like I know what I'm doing and that's the biggest gift you give me everyday...You're one in a million and if you ever leave I'll be very upset.. I love being my weird self with you cause you even weirder ..I love you," she wrote.

In the images, Anushka and Aditya can be seen posing in front of the seventh wonder of the world. Anushka wore a magenta suit, while Aditya opted for the casual look by wearing a yellow T-shirt paired with white jeans.

Anushka and Aditya tied the knot on November 21 last year. They both have also worked together on the web show 'Fittrat' (ANI)

