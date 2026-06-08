Entertainment News | Adrian J Walker's Novel 'The End of the World Running Club' to Be Adapted into Movie

Washington DC [US], June 8 (ANI): Adrian J. Walker's novel 'The End of the World Running Club' is set to be adapted into a feature film, reported Deadline.

The movie will be written and directed by Chris Reading, best known for comedy sci-fi 'Time Travel Is Dangerous'. Author Walker also comes on as Executive Producer.

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According to the outlet, 'The End of the World Running Club' is set after catastrophic asteroid impacts across Europe. The synopsis reads: Edinburgh father Ed embarks on a desperate 500-mile race on foot to reach his family before the last evacuation ships leave Britain's shores.

The book was published by Penguin Random House UK and has been translated into French, German, Spanish, Czech, and Turkish.

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"I'm beyond thrilled that Candr Pictures is adapting The End of the World Running Club," Adrian J. Walker said in a statement as quoted by Deadline.

He continued, "I love Chris's work, and his uniquely British blend of dark humour, sci-fi and humanity is a perfect fit for the story. I still receive messages from new readers all over the world telling me how much the book moved them, and I can't wait for them to be able to relive the excitement (and pain) of Ed's journey brought to life on the screen."

Chris Reading was all praise for Adrian's novel's characters and storyline.

"We don't see many British apocalypse stories, which is a shame; all the weird characters it can throw up, the chaos, the gallows humour. Adrian's book has all of that in spades. At its centre is a beautifully simple premise: one man trying to get to his family. I want to make something that lovers of the book will recognise and embrace, whilst bringing my own sense of fun, irreverence and dark laughs to the ride," said Chris Reading as quoted by Deadline.

The makers are yet to share the lead cast and release date of the film. (ANI)

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