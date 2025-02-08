California [US], February 8 (ANI): The Critics Choice Awards that took place on Friday, February 7, (early Saturday morning in India) saw Adrien Brody take home the Best Actor award for his performance in 'The Brutalist'. Brody won against strong contenders Daniel Craig (Queer), Timothee Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Hugh Grant (Heretic), and Ralph Fiennes (Conclave).

The film 'The Brutalist' has already gained critical praise, as it earlier won the Best Motion Picture - Drama at the Golden Globes 2025.

The awards, hosted by Chelsea Handler on February 7, saw Brody deliver an emotional speech, as he thanked Chapman, whom he has been dating since 2020.The actor also thanked his parents and first responders in Los Angeles, reported People.

"I've been doing this since I was 12 and I know very clearly that these moments are far and few between in an actor's life. I do not take this for granted," Brody said.

"I want to shout out my crew and amazing cast for all their amazing contributions to this, I couldn't be here without you, and to my team for supporting me and guiding me and A24 for believing in this movie and of course to my beautiful girlfriend Georgina and my parents, thank you. I would not be here without you. God bless everyone, I love you. Thank you," he added.

The 30th annual Critics Choice Awards ceremony, which was rescheduled from January 12 due to the LA wildfires, was hosted by Chelsea Handler.

The event saw the star-studded celebration of the best in film and television, with notable mentions including 'Conclave' and 'Wicked', which dominated the film nominations.

In television, 'Shogun' led with six nominations, while several series including 'Abbott Elementary', 'Hacks', and 'The Diplomat' each garnered four nominations.

The Critics Choice Awards were streamed live on Lionsgate Play in India. (ANI)

