By Aarushi Raina

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 (ANI): With his popular devotional number 'Mere Ghar Ram Aaye Hain' from last year topping the charts yet again and also earning praise from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of the grand Ram temple opening on January 22; singer Jubin Nautiyal is on Cloud Nine.

Taking to his official handle on X, PM Modi on Friday shared Jubin's Ram bhajan and tagged it with a post that read, "On the auspicious occasion of the consecration of Lord Shri Ram, the entire country along with Ayodhya is celebrating Rammay. This welcome bhajan of Jubin Nautiyal ji, Payal Dev ji and Manoj Muntashir ji, filled with devotion to Ram Lala, is heart touching... #ShriRamBhajan."

Speaking with ANI on Friday, the playback singer, who lent his vocals to several Bollywood chartbusters including 'Lut Gaye', 'Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai' and 'Desh Pehle', among others, Nautiyal opened up on earning fulsome praise from PM Modi for 'Mere Ghar Ram Aaye Hain'.

"He may be our Prime Minister but I see Narendra Modi-ji as a global leader. We travel to far-off lands for concerts and everywhere we go, there's so much respect for Indians and our music. There is so much love today for Indian music, culture, and food. For me, the credit for this goes to our Prime Minister. When a world leader like him posts about small artistes like us on social media, it serves as a source of motivation to do more good work in our respective spaces. I am grateful that he has taken note of our work. I wish to meet him someday and seek his blessings."

While Nautiyal lent his vocals to the soulful Ram bhajan, the lyrics were penned by Manoj Muntashir. The popular number was composed by Payal Dev.

Sharing more details about this song to ANI, Jubin said, "This track came out last year. While I lent my voice to the song, it was the teamwork that went into the making of this number that has got us so much praise. When we released this song, we had no clue that it could, someday, blend in with the euphoria around the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Today, even children are listening and dancing to this track. The response to this song, especially from the young audience, tells me that the future of our country is in safe hands. There was a time when we were losing touch with our cultural roots and were drifting away from devotion. However, there is a resurgence of devotion across the country around the Ram Temple opening and the people seem to be celebrating their cultural roots again through devotional and bhajans."

On whether he was planning a visit to Ayodhya, following the grand consecration ceremony on January 22, the singer from Uttarakhand said, "I can't confirm yet if I will be visiting Ayodhya on January 22. But I will definitely visit the city before the consecration ceremony. Rambhadracharya (spiritual guru) told me that 'Mere Ghar Ram Aaye Hain' is his favourite song. I am planning to visit him in Ayodhya soon as his birthday is close. I am not sure about the 22nd but I will likely visit the city twice before. And, now that the Prime Minister has praised my song, I just have to go to Ayodhya now more than ever."

Meanwhile, the preparations are underway for the consecration ceremony, which is expected to draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

Prime Minister Modi will preside over the 'Pran Pratishtha' or the ceremonial installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the shrine at noon on January 22.

The birthplace of Lord Ram, Ayodhya holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people.

The trust has also invited 4,000 saints for the ceremony.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla. From January 14 to 22, Ayodhya will mark Amrit Mahautsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees who are expected to arrive in the temple town for the grand consecration event.

Known for his melodious voice and versatility and dabbling in myriad musical genres, Nautiyal has collaborated with various composers and has delivered several hits. (ANI)

