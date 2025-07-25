Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): Mohit Suri's latest release 'Saiyaara' seems to have scripted history by becoming one of the biggest films of 2025.

Featuring debutant Ahaan Panday opposite Aneet Padda, the musical love story has received a wholesome response from the audience.

Overwhelmed by the love, Ahaan Panday has dedicated a special post for his fans and thanked everyone for the support. "One week of Saiyaara, thank you for the love," he wrote on Instagram as 'Saiyaara' completes one week of release.

The actor also shared a string of pictures from the film, featuring various shades of his character, Krish Kapoor.

Fans instantly commented on the post, congratulating Ahaan for his debut performance.

"Congratulations," wrote Saba Pataudi, while his cousin, actress Ananya Panday, added, "We [?] Krish Kapoor and we [?][?][?][?] Ahaani."

Ahaan's mother, Deanne Panday added heart emojis in the comments, while his sister, Alanna Panday joked, "Asking me which picture to post and then doing the complete opposite thanks."

Having completed a week in theatres, the film's success has taken both Ahaan and Aneet to overnight fame, with the duo now becoming fan favourites.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Saiyaara' has become the second-highest Week 1 grosser of the year after Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava.' It has also crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office, now inching close to Rs 200 crore.

"A superb opening day... A fantastic opening weekend... And an exceptional hold throughout the weekdays - #Saiyaara has delivered a sensational performance across the country. No one - not even in their wildest dreams - could have imagined #Saiyaara shaking the industry with its phenomenal numbers, day after day," Adarsh wrote on X.

The Mohit Suri directorial tells the story of a young couple, a singer and a lyricist, showing their journey on the path of love, loss, achievements, and heartbreak. (ANI)

