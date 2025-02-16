Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 16 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran captivated the audience with his performance in Delhi-NCR as a part of his '+ - = / x' India tour.

He stunned his fans in Gurugram not only with his performance but also by wearing the Indian cricket team's official jersey on stage.

Also Read | Chittajallu Krishnaveni Dies at 100; Veteran Telugu Actress Introduced NTR and Ghantasala to the Film Industry.

This was a special treat for his admirers especially when ICC Champions Trophy is set to return.

The crowd was enthralled by hits like 'Take It Back/Superstition/Ain't no Sunshine' mashup, 'Shivers', 'I'm a Mess', 'Photograph', 'Happier', and Justin Bieber's 'Love Yourself', and 'Perfect'.

Also Read | Shocking! YouTuber Lakshay Chaudhary Claims 8-10 Goons Including Aman Baisla and Harsh Vikal Tried To 'Murder' Him, Chased His Car on Delhi-Noida Road With Weapons (Watch Videos).

The evening kicked off with a performance by Lisa Mishra, who entertained the audience with her renditions, including 'Mujhe Tum Nazar Se', 'Kabira', 'Sajna Ve' and more.

Ed Sheeran brought his record-breaking '+--= / x' Tour to Delhi-NCR after riveting performances in Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Shillong. AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live produced and promoted the tour.

Ed Sheeran expressed his heartfelt gratitude, saying, "The last three weeks in India have been magical. I've learned a lot. Thank you for welcoming me and hopefully I will come back soon!". He concluded the event with 'Bad Habits', after performing 'You Need Me, I Don't Need You' and 'Shape of You.

Recently, Jr NTR praised singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran after he performed a Telugu song 'Chuttamalle' from the film 'Devara' in Bengaluru as a part of his India tour.

Jr NTR played the lead role in the movie 'Devara' which starred Jr NTR in the lead role. It featured a hit romantic song 'Chuttamalle' which showcased the cute chemistry between him and actress Janhvi Kapoor.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Jr NTR shared a short video of Ed Sheeran's performance from Bengaluru concert on Sunday and wrote, "Music has no boundaries and you proved it again Ed! Hearing you sing Chuttamalle in Telugu is truly special."

Actor Janhvi Kapoor also re-shared the post of Jr NTR in a bid to express her happiness of listening 'Chuttamalle' song in Ed Sheeran's voice.

The song was originally sung by Shilpa Rao who also joined the singer on stage.

During his Chennai concert, he was joined on stage by legendary composer AR Rahman. The two performed a rendition of the classic song 'Urvashi'.

Before the concert, Sheeran also met AR Rahman and his son AR Ameen. Rahman shared pictures of their meeting on Instagram, where Sheeran was seen taking pictures and sitting at Rahman's music console. The caption read, "Photos by Ed Sheeran." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)