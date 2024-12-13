Naples [Italy], December 13 (ANI): Making Christmas special for people in Italy, world's most famous toy company Hamleys has opened its new store in Naples and the Campania region.

On Friday, Toy store Hamleys launched its fourth Italian store at MaxiMall Pompeii, the innovative new retail hub set in the shadows of Vesuvius and the historic archaeological site.

Also Read | ‘Pushpa 2’ Actor Allu Arjun Granted Four-Week Interim Bail by Telangana High Court in Sandhya Theatre Stampede and Death Case.

The new store has been opened in collaboration with GIOCHI PREZIOSI S.P.A., Italy's leading toy manufacturer and distributor. Spanning over 750 square meters on a single level, the store brings to life the brand's signature red-and-white world of immersive fun, magic, and theatre, designed to spark the imaginations of children of all ages.

Located in the Campania region, it joins Hamleys' existing stores in Rome, Milan, and Bergamo, all of which opened earlier this summer.

Also Read | Allu Arjun As Shaktimaan? Mukesh Khanna Wants 'Pushpa 2' Actor To Play the Iconic Indian Superhero (Watch Video).

MaxiMall Pompeii is a 200,000-square-meter shopping, hospitality, leisure, and dining hub near the city of Naples and its famous coastline; it includes 146 stores, with 35 food units, a hotel, a theatre, a movie theatre, a convention hall, and an outdoor amphitheatre, all surrounded by a 50,000-square-meter park that houses "an innovative dancing fountain."

Upon entering the vibrant new Naples store, customers are greeted by beloved Hamleys characters, including the iconic Hamley and Hattie bear, the circus ringmaster, the toy soldier, and the rag doll, alongside classic Hamleys features like a lively entertainment team, toy demonstrations, music, dance, and even bubbles. The store offers a carefully curated toy selection spanning all play categories and age groups featuring top brands like Build-a-Bear,

Lego, Hello Kitty, Preziosi Pet, Arias dolls, and Very Bella, offering a wide array of make-up andaccessories for kids to experiment with new looks.

On the opening of the new store, Sumeet Yadav, CEO of Hamleys Global, said, "We're thrilled to see the timeless magic of the Hamleys experience so warmly embraced in our other Italian stores. This exciting new location, with its comprehensive lifestyle offering, perfectly reflects our commitment to creating unforgettable experiences for children and families around the world. Our collaboration with Giochi Preziosi (GP Group) continues to thrive and strengthen with each new milestone."

Hamleys was founded in 1760 by William Hamley and acquired by Reliance Brands Limited(RBL) in 2019.

Currently with 190 shops spread across 14 countries, the heart of Hamleys remains firmly in its world-famous Regent Street shop, which continues to be one of the UK's most visited destinations. Hamleys continues to expand into new markets, the most recent being Rome, Sharjah (UAE), Milan, Tirana, Pristina and Doha to name a few.

"Our fourth Hamleys opening brings Giochi Preziosi even further satisfaction in the British brand's retail expansion here in Italy and in a market where toys generate strong and deep engagement with Italian shoppers of all ages. We are excited to see how customers in Campania, who are always very enthusiastic, will respond to the addition of this iconic retail store in their neighbourhood. We are sure they, as well as the many tourists present in this area of high archaeological and historical value, will throw themselves into all the magic of Hamleys," said Enrico Preziosi, founder of the Giochi Preziosi Group.The Hamleys store at MaxiMall Pompeii will officially open its doors on December 14th. The event will feature appearances by popular children's characters, the traditional bell exchange ceremony, and a ribbon-cutting with the beloved Hamley Bear. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)