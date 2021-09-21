Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI): Actor Divyanka Tripathi's stint on the ongoing season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' has impressed her husband Vivek Dahiya a lot.

On Tuesday, Vivek took to Instagram to heap praises on Divyanka for nailing almost each and every stunt in the show. As the finale is approaching, he also sent best wishes to her.

"Tum 'winning' ke uppar ho. Irrespective of the decision tomorrow, there's nobody I know who's not impressed by your mettle - be it the contestants, audience or even Rohit sir. 'Darti nahi ye ladki' was heard quite often haha. Isliye, Jeet gaye toh bahut khoob aur nahi jeete - celebrate toh hum phir bhi karenge for the phenomenal journey you've had my love which will be cherished in the seasons to come," he wrote.

Unfortunately, due to work, Vivek won't be able to celebrate the finale with Divyanka.

"Ironic that all this time, we couldn't wait for the finale and now that's it's here, I've had a work call and hence it's going to be an e-celebration. Something that we're pretty used to by now," he added.

'Khatron Ke Khiladi' is an Indian stunt-based reality television series based on the American series 'Fear Factor'. Apart from Divyanka, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh are also a part of the finale race. The show is being hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. (ANI)

