Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): As Maha Shivratri is around the corner, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar tried his hand at singing and lent his voice to a devotional track dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Titled 'Mahakal Chalo', Akshay sang the song with Palash Sen. Shekhar Astitwa penned the lyrics, which, paired with Vikram Montrose's powerful composition, created an uplifting experience that left a lasting impact.

Sharing the track's video, Akshay on Instagram wrote, " Shiv Bhakti mein ek aur kadam, Mahakal Chalo! Umeed hai ki jis divya anubhav ko maine gaate samay mehsoos kiya wahi aap bhi mehsoos karenge.#MahakalChalo, song out now."

Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on February 26.

Ahead of the launch of the track, Palash Sen penned an open letter to Akshay, expressing his admiration for him.

"Dear Akshay, this is an open letter of appreciation to you. I generally write such posts to highlight an issue that starts bothering me, or to highlight something that purely pisses me off. But today, I write this to highlight something that left me with a smile and pleasantly surprised," he wrote.

Drawing a parallel between their journeys, Palash reflected, "For close to three decades, we've both been around and done our own thing.. You being senior to me.. Also you are a legit superstar & i am still fighting my battles in a way smaller league. I've always heard about you as a middle class Delhi boy who has made it in the film industry on his own merit & strength.. That is who i am too, in the music business."

Here you can read the entire post

Palash also shared a picture with Akshay. (ANI)

