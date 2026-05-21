Entertainment News | Ahmedabad Crime Branch Arrests Murder-convict Actor Who Jumped Parole 12 Years Ago

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 21 (ANI): The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has arrested a murder convicted actor on Wednesday, who has been absconding after he jumped parole 12 years ago, police said on Thursday.

According to Ahmedabad Crime Branch police inspector PM Dhakhra, the 53-year-old actor identified as Hemant alias Nagindas Parshottamdas Modi Vaishnav, was serving a life sentence in connection with a murder case that occurred in the Naroda area in 2005.

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A case was registered against the accused under Sections 302, 324, 147, 148, 149, and 120(B) of the IPC, as well as Section 135(1) of the BP Act.

According to Ahmedabad Crime Branch, the actor was arrested near the Gheekanta Metro Station in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

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While addressing mediapersons, the Crime Branch official said, "Yesterday, Ahmedabad Crime Branch arrested an accused named Hemant Nagindas Modi, who had been on the run for 12 years after jumping parole. He was convicted in a murder case and remained in jail until 2014, after which he jumped parole. He had been wanted for 12 years. During this period, the accused played various roles in the film industry and was also quite active on social media. Many of his web series were also released."

"The Ahmedabad Crime Branch received a tip-off yesterday that this wanted accused had arrived in Ahmedabad. Consequently, our branch apprehended him in Ahmedabad yesterday," he added.

The Police investigations revealed that during his time as a fugitive, the convict had changed his name and began working in the film industry as a supporting actor. He was actively performing in Hindi and Gujarati films, web series, TV serials, and plays.

"Initially, to conceal his phone number and identity, he avoided Ahmedabad altogether. He stayed in Patan and the surrounding areas before moving to Bombay. Since he didn't use social networking or mobile phones, we couldn't track him using technology. Later, based on information from local informers about his arrival in Ahmedabad, he was caught yesterday," said PM Dhakhra of Ahmedabad Crime Branch.

According to the statement by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch, during his 10-years-as a fugitive, the actor maintained a "highly active and visible career in the entertainment industry", which included his works in movies like 'Thugs of Hindostan' and 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar.'

"His professional portfolio during this period of evasion also included roles in the upcoming films Lahore 1947 and Metro In Dino, the South Indian film L2: Empuraan, and various television series including Wagle Ki Duniya and Mere Sai," it added.

Beyond the big screens, the actor remained active in theatre, performing in plays such as 'Yugpurush' and 'Gandhi Viruddh Godse'.

Despite his public-facing career in films, web series, and serials, he successfully evaded authorities until this recent arrest by the Crime Branch.

The Ahmedabad police have now sent the accused back to Mehsana Jail to serve the remainder of his sentence. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)