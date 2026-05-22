Entertainment News | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Spotted at Mumbai Airport with Aaradhya, Likely Heads to Cannes 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 (ANI): Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday night, likely leaving for the Cannes Film Festival with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Her airport appearance came days after rumours about her absence from this year's prestigious film festival.

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Aishwarya was seen dressed in an all-black outfit. She smiled at the paparazzi waiting outside the airport and also posed for a picture with a young fan before entering the terminal. Aaradhya was seen walking with her mother.

Aishwarya has been one of India's most popular faces at Cannes for many years. She first attended the Cannes Film Festival in 2002 for the premiere of Devdas along with Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

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A year later, she returned to the festival as a beauty brand ambassador. Since then, she has become one of the most familiar Indian names at the global event.

Over the years, Aishwarya's Cannes looks have always grabbed attention. From gowns to sarees and bold makeup choices, her red carpet appearances often become a major talking point among fans. (ANI)

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