New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): As the cult-classic, 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' clocked 22 years today, actor Ajay Devgn, who played a prominent role in the movie celebrated the occasion with a special social media post.

Taking to his Instagram account, Ajay shared a series of BTS pictures from the movie featuring himself with Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Along with the pictures, he wrote, "22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam; Salman, Sanjay, Ash & I knew we were making a super-sensitive film. Didn't think though that it would create history. Humbled."

The iconic film directed by Bhansali stars Salman as Sameer in the lead role along with Ajay as Vanraj and Aishwarya as Nandini. The film narrates the story of a newlywed man (Vanraj), who discovers that his wife (Nandini) is in love with another man (Sameer) and decides to unite them.

Ignoring the ridicule Vanraj might have to face for this, he takes his wife to Italy in search of her love. Nandini then has to choose between Sameer, the man who taught her to fall in love; and Vanraj, the man from whom she learnt how to abide and fulfill promises of love.

The film emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian movies of 1999. The film won four National Film Awards for 'Best Production Design', 'Best Music Direction', 'Best Choreography' for 'Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje' and for 'Best Cinematography'.

The film also won major awards including- Best Movie, Best Director, Best Actor for both male and female categories and more at Filmfare and IIFA. The soundtrack of the movie is also considered to be one of the greatest of all time in the history of Bollywood.

On a related note, Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have reunited after 22 years, and this time to share yet another remarkable tale of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' starring Alia Bhatt. (ANI)

