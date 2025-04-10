Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): 'Dhamaal' franchise fans can now begin counting down to the release of the fourth instalment after Ajay Devgn shared a major update on the film's production on Thursday.

'Dhamaal 4' is one of the highly awaited movies of Indian cinema in the upcoming years. According to the latest update, director Indra Kumar has officially kicked off the shoot for its fourth instalment.

The film's first schedule was shot amidst the breathtaking scenery of Malshej Ghat in Maharashtra. The team successfully wrapped up its first schedule on Thursday.

The second schedule of the shooting will take place in Mumbai, as per Ajay devgn's social media post.

Actor Ajay Devgn, who will play a key role in the film, shared the latest update on its Instagram handle. He shared a photo featuring the lead cast of the movie along with the producers and crew.

Leading the madness at Malshej Ghat were Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Mishra, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, and Upendra Limaye.

Along with the actors, director Indra Kumar and producer Bhushan Kumar were also present. This time, the Dhamaal lead cast includes seasoned performers like Ravi Kishan and Vijay Patkar.

'Dhamaal 4' is directed by Indra Kumar, produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

'Dhamaal' is a 2007 comedy film directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ashok Thakeria. The film starred Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Aashish Chaudhary and Javed Jaffrey in the lead roles while Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Murli Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Pahwa, Tiku Talsania and Prem Chopra are featured in supporting roles.

The film became an instant success and later turned into a popular franchise with sequels 'Double Dhamaal' (2011) and 'Total Dhamaal' (2019). (ANI)

