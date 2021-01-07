New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Director Indra Kumar and producer Bhushan Kumar have joined hands for a slice of life comedy 'Thank God,' and have roped in actors Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh for the flick.

While Rakul Preet Singh has shared the screen space with both Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra in 'De De Pyaar De,' and 'Marjaavan,' respectively, 'Thank God' will mark the first collaboration of Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra.

The film is set to go on floors on January 21, 2021.

Talking about 'Thank God', director Indra Kumar said, "It is an entertaining slice of life comedy with a message and I am quite excited to be working again with Ajay Devgn whom I've known since so many years along with the young guns Siddharth and Rakul."

"I am also happy to join hands with Bhushan Kumar and the T-Series team, hopefully, it all goes well as we have taken all the precautions necessary! Looking forward to a great 2021," he added.

A T-Series Films and Maruti International production, 'Thank God,' directed by Indra Kumar is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit, and Indra Kumar and co-produced by Yash Shah. (ANI)

