Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn on Tuesday unveiled the first song 'Saath Hum Rahein' from 'Drishyam 2'.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay shared a glimpse of the song which he captioned, "Mere liye meri family hi meri duniya hai! #SaathHumRahein song out now!Composer: Rockstar DSP. Singer: Jubin Nautiyal. Lyricist: Amitabh Bhattacharya #Drishyam2. Case Reopens on 18th November 2022."

Sung by Jubin Nautiyal and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song creates a happy and a good vibe.

Soon after the 'Golmaal' actor dropped the video, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

"WOWWW," a fan commented.

"Beautiful song," another fan wrote.

Helmed by Abhishek Pathak 'Drishyam 2' also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on November 18, 2022.

Recently, the makers unveiled the official trailer of 'Drishyam 2' which received positive responses from the audience.

Ajay's character of Vijay in the hit 2015 film 'Drishyam' made everyone believe that their family went on a holiday which in turn was a perfect plan to save his family from a murder conviction. Ajay is all set to reprise one of his most intriguing characters on-screen and continue in Vijay's shoes in the sequel. The story unveils a journey that leaves the audience thinking about what might be his way out this time.

The Hindi version, headlined by Ajay, was a remake of 2013's Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Mohanlal as the lead. It was helmed by National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat, who died in 2020 at the age of 50.

Meanwhile, Ajay will also be seen in his next directorial 'Bholaa', producer Boney Kapoor's upcoming period film 'Maidaan' and in director Neeraj Pandey's next untitled thriller film. (ANI)

