Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): Actor Ajay Devgn unveiled the title of his next film with director Neeraj Pandey on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay shared a string of pictures from the film sets which he captioned, "From the sets of #AuronMeinKahanDumTha with @neerajpofficial #ShootingBegins."

Titled 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' also stars actor Tabu and Jimmy Sheirgill in the lead roles.

In the first picture, Ajay could be seen hugging Tabu, while talking to Neeraj and Jimmy.

The unique musical love story is an epic romantic drama spanning across 20 years and is set between 2002 and 2023.

The film went on floors on Saturday with the lead star cast and will be shot extensively in Mumbai.

'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' marks Ajay's tenth film with Tabu.

The duo have shared screen space in films including 'Vijaypath', 'Haqeeqat', 'Thakshak', 'Fitoor', 'Drishyam', 'Golmaal Again', 'De De Pyaar De', 'Drishyam 2' and will be soon seen in 'Bholaa'.

Last year, Ajay announced his collaboration with Neeraj. However, deets of the project were kept under wraps.

Director Neeraj Pandey is known for some critically acclaimed films like 'A Wednesday', 'Special 26', 'M.S Dhoni: The untold story', 'Baby' and 'Aiyaari'.

Meanwhile, Ajay will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'Bholaa' which is all set to hit the theatres on March 30, 2023.

Apart from that, he will also be seen in Boney Kapoor's next 'Maidaan'. (ANI)

