Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI): Ajay Devgn took to Instagram on Sunday to share a heartfelt post which will melt every father's heart.

Ajay posted a picture with his 12-year-old son Yug Devgn, in which, the duo engaged in an arm-wrestling. The image is taken against the backdrop of a sunset, where father-son intensely looking into each other's eyes.

Ajay captioned the frame, "akelii ek ldd'aaii jise hr baap haarnaa caahtaa hai / " (The sole fight that every father wants to lose).

Fans lapped up the post with lovely reactions... One wrote, "ek baap maa hi hote he jo apne bachche ki khushi me Khushi dudte he."

Another one wrote, "har bete ke liye uska baap super hero hota he khud har ke apne apne bachche ko jit dilwata he aap bhi ek super hero ho love you sir."

Yug is the younger child of Ajay and Kajol. The couple welcomed him in September 2010.

Ajay will next be seen in 'Bholaa'. It is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit 'Kaithi'. It has been styled as the story of a "one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise."

The original film revolved around an ex-convict, who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

'Bholaa' marks Ajay's fourth directorial film after 'U, Me aur Hum' in 2008, 'Shivaay' in 2016, and 'Runwav 34' in 2022. (ANI)

