Entertainment News | Ajith Kumar's Mother Mohini Mani Passes Away, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Pays Condolences

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 30 (ANI): Actor Ajith Kumar's mother, Mohini Mani, has passed away.

As per the family sources, Mohini Mani breathed her last on Saturday in Chennai. She was 84.

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Members from the film industry and the political fraternity have paid their heartfelt condolences to Ajith and his family.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay conveyed his condolences. "I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mrs. Mohini Ammaiyar, the mother of my dear friend Mr. Ajith Kumar. I pray that her soul rests in peace at the divine feet of the Lord. I convey my deepest condolences to my friend Mr. Ajith Kumar," Vijay said in a post on X.

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Actor-politician Kamal Haasan also extended his condolences to Ajith.

"I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mr. Ajitkumar's mother, Mrs. Moghini Mani. I extend my heartfelt condolences to Ajitkumar and his family, who are grieving the loss of their beloved mother," he wrote on X.

Mohini Mani is survived by her sons Ajith Kumar, Anup Kumar and Anil Kumar. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)