New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Sunday celebrated two years of his critically acclaimed movie 'Kesari'. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film released on March 21, 2019, was hailed for its music background.

The 'Airlift' actor took to his Twitter handle and shared a small video clip of the film with his fans. Along with it, he tweeted, "10,000 invaders vs 21 Sikhs! This one line was enough for me to do the film, and what an absolute honour it was. Celebrating #2YearsOfKesari."

'Kesari' told the story about a war which was fought between 21 Sikhs soldiers and 10,000 Afghans. In the clip that Akshay shared, he could be seen fighting with the Afghans. He essayed the role of Havildar Ishar Singh in the film. Along with Akshay, the film also starred Parineeti Chopra in the titular role.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film, 'Sooryavanshi'. He also has an interesting line-up of projects in the pipeline, which include, 'Bachchan Pandey, 'Bell Bottom', 'Atrangi Re', and 'Ram Setu'. (ANI)

