Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 (ANI): Actor Akshay Kumar is enjoying his vacation in Maldives with his family.

On Monday, Akshay's wife and author, Twinkle Khanna, dropped a video of Akshay on his Instagram Story where he can be seen cycling with his daughter Nitara.

Recently, the much-anticipated announcement of the film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. To kick off the year on a lively note, makers shared a new look for actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a glimpse of the film.

In the picture, Akshay and Tiger could be seen on a jet ski.

Akshay can be seen wearing a dark green tee and camouflage print joggers while Tiger stands bare-chested, flaunting his perfectly chiselled abs.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Aapka naya saal Bada bane, chhoti chhoti khushiyon se. Happy New Year, from #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan. Don't forget to block #Eid2024 to meet us in theatres. Let's rock 2024!"

Akshay and Twinkle have been married for 23 years. They have a son Aarav, 21, and a daughter Nitara, 11.

Twinkle is the late superstar Rajesh Khanna and veteran actor Dimple Kapadia's elder daughter. She shares her birthday with her dad. So today, it is also Rajesh Khanna's 81st birth anniversary.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay will be seen next in the official Hindi remake of the Tamil drama film 'Soorarai Pottru', which is all set to hit theatres on February 16. (ANI)

