Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor will attend the closing ceremony of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia.

The second edition of the festival kickstarted in Jeddah on Thursday during which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was bestowed with a Honorary Award.

According to a press release, Roshan will deliver a special talk to live audience at the closing ceremony of the film festival on December 8.

"I'm honoured to be invited by Stellar Entertainment to represent the Indian Film Industry at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2022. Looking forward to being a part of the closing ceremony and addressing live audience in Jeddah, on the 8th of December.

"It's a wonderful time for the global film community to be coming together to celebrate and strengthen cross-cultural entertainment collaborations," the actor said in a statement.

Kumar said he is excited to return for the second edition of the film gala.

"The debut year was quite intimate and it's really heartwarming to see how the festival has grown multifold in a span of a year. I'm happy and grateful to be back again to spread a good word about Indian cinema on the world stage," he added.

Kapoor said he is honoured to be invited to attend the Red Sea International Film Festival.

"I look forward to being around and meeting so many stalwarts of cinema from around the world in Jeddah," he added.

