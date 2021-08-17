Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 (ANI): Actor Akshay Kumar, who is currently in London, is missing 'Ratlam ki galiyan'.

On Tuesday, Akshay took to Instagram to share that he stepped out to take a tour of the city after finishing his quarantine there.

"Just finished my quarantine in London today and stepped out for some fresh air," he wrote, adding a picture in which he is riding a bike through a boulevard.

Akshay also spoke about how his cycling session amidst lush green trees in the background reminded him of 'Ratlam Ki Galiyan' in Madhya Pradesh, India.

"One look around and I was immediately transported to Ratlam which I remember visiting as a child during my summer vacations. Anywhere I'd see, I could see green Missing Ratlam ki galiyaan," he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay is waiting for the release of his film 'BellBottom', which will arrive in theatres on August 19. Actors Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Vaani Kapoor are also a part of the forthcoming project. (ANI)

