Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 14 (ANI): Bollywood star Akshay Kumar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for honouring lawyer-nationalist C Sankaran Nair's legacy during a public gathering in Haryana.

Akshay took to Instagram and shared a video of PM Modi remembering Nair's brave fight against Britishers after Jallianwala Bagh Massacre.

"Thank you Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for remembering the great Chettur Sankaran Nair ji and his contribution to our freedom struggle. It is so important that we as a nation, especially the younger generation values the great women and men who fought valiantly to ensure that we breathe in a free country! Our Kesari Chapter 2, is a humble effort to remind everyone that we must never take our freedom for granted," Akshay wrote. In his speech, PM recalled Nair's heroism in standing up against the British empire after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, where British troops fired on unarmed civilians in Amritsar on April 13, 1919, fuelling national outrage and galvanising the fight for independence. "He could have enjoyed all the luxuries, but inspired by Jallianwalah Bagh, he raised his voice against British atrocities. He was removed from his post. He was from Kerala and the incident took place in Punjab. Sankaran Nair ensured that the British government was brought to the court of law. He showed what unity and humanity actually mean. We should definitely learn from Sankaran Nair," PM said.

PM Modi also urged public to remember Nair's contributions and learn valuable lessons from his life.

"The people of Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh should know about Sankaran Nair. Every adult and child should be aware of his contributions. He is a great inspiration," he added.

Notably, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is coming up with the film 'Kesari 2', in which he will be seen essaying the role of Sankaran Nair. On Monday, Akshay visited Amritsar and promoted his film with full enthusiasm. He even offered prayers at the Golden Temple with his co-stars Ananya Panday and R Madhavan. (ANI)

