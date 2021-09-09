Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI): Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who has been going through a rough patch after his mother Aruna Bhatia's demise, is returning to work tomorrow.

The 'Pad Man' star's mother passed away on September 8 in Mumbai. The actor came back to the city on September 6 after learning that his mother was admitted to Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital.

Now, the actor will be jetting off to the UK tomorrow for the shoot of his new film, bankrolled by Pooja Entertainment.

The actor, who lost his mother a day before his birthday, had taken to Twitter to announce the sad news of his mother's demise.

"She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti," Akshay wrote.

For the unversed, Akshay was shooting for the new project in the UK for the past couple of weeks.

He was last seen in the spy thriller 'BellBottom', which also starred Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Vaani Kapoor and Huma S Qureshi. The film was the first major Hindi movie to release in theatres after the second wave of COVID-19.

Apart from this, Akshay has films like 'Raksha Bandhan' with Bhumi Pednekar, 'Bachchan Pandey' co-starring Kriti Sanon and 'Atrangi Re' also featuring Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, in the pipeline. (ANI)

