Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): As lockdown restrictions ease in several parts of India amid the decline in COVID-19 cases, the team of 'BellBottom' has decided to release the movie in cinemas.

Taking to Instagram account, actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday shared that 'BellBottom' is scheduled to release on July 27 theatrically.

"I know you have patiently waited for the release of 'BellBottom'. Could not be happier to finally announce the release of our film. Arriving on the big screens worldwide. Bellbottom on 27 July," he wrote.

For the unversed, the movie was earlier slated to release on April 2, 2021. However, it got delayed due to the second wave of coronavirus.

After learning about the release date, fans couldn't control their excitement and spammed Akshay's post with comments and likes.

"Yaaay. Finally...will definitely go to theatres," a user commented.

"Amazing news. Lots of love to you. Hope it will be a big hit," another one wrote.

Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, 'Bellbottom' has been touted as a spy thriller. Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani have produced the project, which also features actors Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta Bhupathi.

'Bellbottom' has always managed to lead the change from the beginning. Even last year, it hit the headlines for being the first Hindi film to be shot and completed during the pandemic with exemplary on-set COVID management.

Apart from 'Bell Bottom', Akshay has a flurry of projects in his kitty including 'Atrangi Re', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Sooryavanshi', 'Prithviraj' and 'Mission Lion'. (ANI)

