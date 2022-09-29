Los Angeles, Sep 29 (PTI) Hollywood veteran Al Pacino is set to star opposite "Stanger Things" actor Charlie Heaton in movie "Billy Knight".

The drama, which marks writer-director Alec Griffen Roth's feature film debut, also stars Diana Silvers.

Also Read | Navratri 2022 Day 5 Colour Green: Disha Patani & Janhvi Kapoor Teach You How to Nail This Colour In Style!.

According to entertainment website Variety, the film follows grad school students Alex (Heaton) and Emily (Silvers) who dream of becoming filmmakers.

"In addition to wanting to make it in the movie business, Alex is also grappling with the death of his father, a failed screenwriter. The only thing Alex's father left him was a box of unfinished scripts and a handkerchief with the name “Billy Knight” embroidered on it. Those clues send Alex on a quest to find the mysterious and reclusive Billy Knight," the plotline reads.

Also Read | Navratri 2022 Day 4 Outfit Ideas To Style in Yellow by Taking Cues From These Actresses.

The film is produced by Autumn Bailey-Ford and Cameron Burnett of Prominent Productions, Sevier Crespo and Amanda Kiely. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)