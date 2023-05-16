Los Angeles, May 16 (PTI) Veteran actor Al Pacino, Hollywood stars Viggo Mortensen and John Travolta will feature in filmmaker-playwright David Mamet's "Assassination", a film about the murder of former US president John F Kennedy.

Actors Shia LaBeouf, Rebecca Pidgeon and Golden Globe nominated singer Courtney Love will also star in the movie, which studio Arclight is launching for the Cannes market, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

"Assassination" will retell the fateful murder of Kennedy from the mob's point of view, reimagining his death as a hit ordered by Chicago mob kingpin Sam Giancana as payback for JFK's attempt to undermine the mob after they helped get him elected.

Mamet, known for directing movies such as "Homicide", "Oleanna" and "The Spanish Prisoner", has co-written the new film's script with Nicholas Celozzi, who will also produce the project along with Corey Large.

John Burnham, Arclight Films' Gary Hamilton and Pia Patatian, Jordan Nott, Bernie Gewissler and Amar Balaggan.

The movie will start production in Vancouver, Canada, in September. PTI

