New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Alan Ritchson is back in action with the third season of 'Reacher'.

As the new season dropped on Prime Video today, Alan took a stroll down memory lane and recalled shooting demanding action sequences with Olivier Richters. Behind the adrenaline-fueled fight sequences is veteran stunt and fight choreographer Buster Reeves, who also shared insights into the gruelling preparation and relentless training that went into crafting some of the season's most epic battles.

"Every day that Olivier wasn't on set, Alan was in our rehearsal area, putting in the effort," said Reeves in a press note shared by the streaming giant.

"We aimed to get everyone to the absolute final point so that all they had to do was walk through the scene once or twice on set before filming. The fight scene is very physical and demanding on the body. We couldn't afford to do nine or ten takes; we had to limit it to three or four. After that, fatigue would set in."

"I got clocked a couple of times this season," recalled Alan Ritchson. "I was feeling it this season more than any other, and the only thing I was thinking was like, god, I hope these fights feel as impactful to the viewers as it literally is to us because it took its toll and pushed us to the brink."

Olivier Richters added, "Those four months of training were intense. I had to eat seven meals a day." He continued, "I would wake up and have a huge breakfast of about 1,200 calories, then go for two hours of stunt training and eat again afterward. I would nap, eat again, and then do another two hours of training, followed by another meal. This was on top of my bodybuilding workouts, after which I would eat again and then sleep. This was my routine for three to four months. I had to take afternoon naps because the combination of stunt training and bodybuilding was overwhelming."

Reacher S3 also stars Maria Sten, Sonya Cassidy, Johnny Berchtold, Roberto Montesinos, Olivier Richters, Brian Tee, and Anthony Michael Hall in pivotal roles. The third season is an adaptation of Lee Child's Persuader, the seventh in his Jack Reacher series. (ANI)

