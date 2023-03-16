Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday has tied the knot with the love of her life Ivor McCray in Mumbai. Ananya took to Instagram to share a couple of videos from the 'Pheras' and it looked surreal! Dressed in a beautiful ivory lehenga, Alanna looked like the happiest bride there is! Ivor also looked exquisitely handsome in a 'sherwani' that matched with Alanna's lehenga.

Check out the photos here: Before the wedding festivities, the Pandays posed for the paparazzi outside the wedding venue. Ananya Panday & Others Share Glimpses From Alanna Pandey’s Wedding Festivities.

Ananya Panday's Wedding Outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Ananya opted for a pastel blue and white embroidered saree while her mother Bhavna went for a beautiful gold embellished saree. Chunky Panday looked dapper in a green and gold kurta-pyjama. Bride's brother Ahaan looked quite comfortable in a white hoodie. We're guessing he eventually had plans of changing the outfit later. Ivor made a dashing entry on a 'ghodi' and his friends dancing as a part of the 'Baraat'. It looked every bit of fun and festive. Ahead of Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray’s Wedding, See These Viral Pics From the Couple’s Haldi Ceremony!

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray's Pheras

Photo Credit: Instagram

Ivor and Alanna dated for quite many years before they decided on tying the knot. They have a YouTube channel together and live in Los Angeles, USA. They also have a great number of followers on Instagram and keep making videos to keep their fans in the loop and entertained.