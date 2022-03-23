Seoul [South Korea], March 23 (ANI): Following the fatal 'Rust' accident last October, Hollywood star Alec Baldwin will be returning to work as an actor in Italy.

According to Variety, the news was confirmed by two Italian production companies Minerva Pictures and Andrea Iervolino and Monica Bacardi's ILBE.

They revealed that both Alec Baldwin and his brother Daniel Baldwin have been cast in two films they are jointly producing, and which will soon shoot in Rome.

Minerva's chief Gianluca Curti divulged that Baldwin will be arriving in Rome on Saturday. While Daniel Baldwin is already in the Italian capital.

The films are titled 'Kid Santa' and 'Billie's Magic World', and both are billed as live-action/animation family Christmas comedies. Curti said that the Baldwin brothers will be in Rome for four weeks for the live-action portion of the shoot of both movies

According to Curti, Alec's involvement on both projects precedes last year's accident while filming 'Rust'

As per Variety, the actor was holding a Colt .45 while preparing for a scene at a ranch near Santa Fe, N.M., on October 21 when his gun went off, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding the film's director, Joel Souza. (ANI)

