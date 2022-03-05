Washington [US], March 5 (ANI): Alessandro Nivola has joined the cast of 'Kraven the Hunter'.

As per Variety, the latest in Sony Pictures' universe of Marvel characters, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Russell Crowe, Ariana DeBose and Fred Hechinger, is set for its theatrical release on January 13, 2023.

Also Read | Kiara Advani Looks Gorgeous in Lehenga As She Shares Pictures From Her Sister Ishita Advani's Wedding.

Taylor-Johnson stars as Kraven, who is among Marvel's most iconic antiheroes and one of Spider-Man's most formidable enemies. Nivola will reportedly play the film's villain, with Crowe in a likewise unspecified role.

DeBose suits up as Calypso, a voodoo priestess who is the on-and-off lover of Kraven.

Also Read | Johnny Brown, Good Times Actor, Dies at the Age of 84.

'Kraven the Hunter' is directed by J.C. Chandor, with Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach producing. Art Marcum, Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk wrote the screenplay. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)