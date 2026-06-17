Entertainment News | Ali Fazal Remembers His Mother on Her Death Anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 (ANI): Ali Fazal on Wednesday penned an emotional note remembering his late mother.

"Take care black bird!! And thanks for working hard to making me feel alive. We both died a day this day some days ago.. you were buried and i remained . Each day since, is a bonus .. a gift . Another day apart from you but towards you . In honour of you in debt to you. Zuni is a wonderful projection of you. You wouldve been a funny ole grandmum heh.. i play it out sometimes. Just posting here to keep a reminder for me - that this all of this is a gift - i am thankful. Until then Amma," he posted.

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Ali also shared several stills of his mother, who breathed her last in 2020.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DZsFFO6jNZ_/?hl=en&img_index=1

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Meanwhile, on the work front, Ali is basking in the success of 'Raakh', which is loosely based on the tragic and infamous siblings' kidnapping and murder case.

Set in late-1970s Delhi, the show revolves around the aftermath of a brutal crime that leaves families devastated and an entire city living in fear, with Fazal essaying the role of a Sub-Inspector Jayprakash.

Directed and executive produced by Prosit Roy, created, written, and co-directed by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket, with dialogues by Ayush Trivedi, the investigative thriller features Sonali Bendre, Ali Fazal, and Aamir Bashir in lead roles, along with Akash Makhija, Ramandeep Yadav, Divya Sharma, Vivaan Sharma, Anshul Chauhan, Rakesh Bedi, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

Reflecting on the emotions evoked by the story, Fazal said that the experience began long before the cameras started rolling. By the time we reached the set, I kept them limited to Jayprakash (his character in the web show) because there was a great need for it there," he told ANI.

Speaking about his character, Fazal shared that Jayprakash is someone who never lets his emotions come out easily while focusing on a larger purpose.

"He too is such a person who cannot show much and tries to keep everything inside himself because he has to solve this. It's a bigger problem to solve, bigger things to achieve, the next thing and the next thing," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)