Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 (ANI): Power couple actor-producer duo, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all super excited as their maiden production venture, 'Girls Will Be Girls' is set to premiere at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival in the highly competitive World Dramatic Feature category.

The feature has been selected from among the thousands that are submitted every year, as Sundance is among the biggest film festivals in the world.

'Girls Will Be Girls' is one of the exclusive 16 films chosen to participate in the competition section of the festival. This accomplishment positions the film among a select few Indian narrative feature films to have achieved such recognition at Sundance.

Directed by Shuchi Talati, the film is a compelling story set in a boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town in northern India. It follows the journey of Mira, a 16-year-old girl whose rebellious awakening is intertwined with her mother's unfulfilled coming-of-age experiences.

Produced under the banner Pushing Buttons Studios, launched by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal in March 2021, 'Girls Will Be Girls' marks their venture into film production. The cast includes multi-award winning Malayalam film actress Kani Kusruti, Jitin Gulati alongside debutants Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron in lead roles.

Director Shuchi said, "I am delighted that my first feature has been selected at the Mecca of cinema, Sundance. It is heartening to see a film shot and conceptualized in India make it to this mammoth international festival. At the heart of this coming of age drama is a love story between a mother and a daughter, and even though it is very rooted in Indian ethos, I am glad it resonates with people across many continents."

Producer Richa Chadha said, "Ali and I embarked on this production with a vision to tell unique stories. 'Girls Will Be Girls' making it to Sundance validates our commitment to compelling storytelling. We couldn't be more thrilled. This journey has been about pushing boundaries and redefining narratives, and we are hopeful audiences worldwide will relate with the film. I am also elated the world will see Shuchi's fresh voice and cinematic persepective and some excellent performances from our debutant actors"

Ali said, "Being part of Sundance with our debut production is a dream realized. 'Girls Will Be Girls' is not just a film; it's a celebration of storytelling, and we hope it leaves an indelible mark on the hearts of the audience. This project is a labor of love, and the recognition at Sundance is a testament to the dedication and passion of our entire team."

The film is an Indo-French co-production which is being jointly produced by Pushing Buttons Studios, Crawling Angel Films and the French company, Dolce Vita Films.

'Girls Will Be Girls' has already garnered international acclaim, receiving international grants including the Cinema Du Monde, the Arte Kino Prize and the VFF Talent Highlight Award. It was the Berlinale Talents Project Market in 2022. (ANI)

