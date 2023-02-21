New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt on Tuesday called out the media and tagged the Mumbai Police for 'invasion of privacy' after her photos were clicked by photographers while she was hanging out inside her house.

The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor took to her Instagram handle and penned a long note in her Story.

She wrote, "Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my living room when I felt something watching me.... I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed?"

Tagging the Mumbai police, she added, "This is a gross invasion of someone's privacy and it's safe to say all lines were crossed dat. @mumbaipolice."

In the pictures, it seemed like the actor was sitting on the balcony of her apartment when she was clicked without her consent.

After Alia shared the post on social media, her sister Shaheen Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor came out in her support.

Arjun reshared Alia's Instagram Story and wrote, "Absolutely shameless. This is crossing all limits if a woman isn't feeling. Safe in her own home forget if she is a public. Figure or not for a second..."

"Any sane person who takes photographs of public figures for a living needs to know that this is pathetic conduct & these are people in the media we have trusted and shown implicit faith in believing they are here to do a job not to make women feel unsafe or invade one's privacy. This is nothing short of stalking. @mumbaipolice," he continued, while also tagging Mumbai police.

Shaheen showed her support by writing in her Story, "So it's totally cool to point zoom lenses into people's homes while hiding in neighbouring buildings for "content" now? Grown men. With cameras. Hiding across the road. Taking surreptitious photos of an UNAWARE woman. Without her CONSENT. In her HOME."

"The fact that the person in the photo is a celebrity does not somehow make this okay. If this was any other situation, with any other person - this would be considered harassment and a complete assault on privacy. Which is what it is. The lack of basic human decency is honestly terrifying," she added.

This isn't the first time celebrities have discussed the breach of privacy. Earlier, Ranbir and Alia had requested the paparazzi for privacy and asked them not to click pictures of their newborn daughter Raha.

Meanwhile, on the work front, on Monday, Alia was seen attending the Dadasaheb International Film Festival Award where she won the Best Actress honour for her performance in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

Film-wise, she will next be seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', co-starring Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Alia also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' in her kitty. (ANI)

