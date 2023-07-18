Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming action thriller film ‘Heart of Stone’ on Tuesday, unveiled the first solo poster of actor Alia Bhatt.

Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Netflix shared the poster which they captioned, “Alia Bhatt is coming to hack our hearts and the Heart. Catch all the thrills and chills from Heart of Stone on August 11, only on Netflix.”

In the poster, Alia could be seen in her character Keya Dhawan, wearing a brown fur coat and staring intensely at the camera, with the text, “Control The Odds” written on the poster.

Soon after the makers unveiled the poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“One thing I’m sure of it this lady will nail her role perfectly,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “so exciteddddd to see her”

Helmed by Tom Harper, 'Heart of Stone' stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

The film revolves around Rachel Stone (Gadot), a highly accomplished spy who is also secretly a member of the Charter, a covert organization that relies on advanced technology to thwart potential threats to global safety.

What her MI6 team doesn't know is that Stone actually works for the Charter -- a covert peacekeeping organization, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralize global threats.

Rachel has been trained to be the consummate professional: a phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission, follows the numbers, and trusts no one.

When a routine mission is derailed by mysterious hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt), Rachel's two lives collide. As she races to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds, her humanity might just be her biggest asset. The trailer of 'Heart of Stone' was launched at Tudum 2023 in Brazil.

'Heart of Stone' will drop on Netflix on August 11.

Apart from this, Alia will also be seen in the upcoming romantic film ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ opposite Ranveer Singh. The film is set to hit the theatres on July 28. (ANI)

