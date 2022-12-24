Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI): Alia Bhatt was all smiles with Shaheen Bhatt as they both posed for the camera on Christmas Eve.

The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor took to her Instagram stories to share a Holiday-themed snap with her sister.

Also Read | Tunisha Sharma Death: Police to Probe Suicide and Murder Angle in TV Actress’ Case.

"Merry Merry With My Cherry", the 'Student of the Year' actor wrote on the image with a cherry emoji.

The snap featured Alia dressed in a red turtle-necked sweater with a santa hat. While Shaheen was seen wearing an olive green outfit with a Christmas headgear. Both smiled brightly for the camera as they stood in front of their Christmas tree.

Also Read | Dabangg 3 Actress Tunisha Sharma Allegedly Dies by Suicide at 20.

Earlier in the day, the Highway' actor took to Instagram to share a picture of herself attempting a complex Yoga posture.

"One and a half months post-partum, after gradually re-building my connection with my core, and with full guidance from my teacher @anshukayoga I was able to attempt this inversion today," she wrote in the caption.The picture featured the 'Student of the Year' actor hanging upside down by ropes with her hands folded. She was wearing black-coloured gym wear with her hair tied into a bun.

In her caption, Alia shared some advice for other women who recently entered their post-partum period.

"To my fellow mamas, listening to your body post delivery is key. Do NOT do anything your gut tells you not to. For the first week or two during my workouts, all I did was breathe... walk... find my stability and balance again (& I still have a long way to go) Take your time - appreciate what your body has done. After what my body did this year I have taken a vow to never be hard on myself again. Childbirth is a miracle in every way, and giving your body that love and support that it gave you is the least we can do," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Alia was recently seen in the sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva' alongside Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film was declared a blockbuster hit.

She will be next seen in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 28, 2023.

Apart from that, she also has director Farhan Akhtar's next film 'Jee Le Zara' opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)