Entertainment News | Alia Bhatt Indicates Something 'coming Very Soon' as She Spends Quarantine Reading Harry Potter

New Delhi [India] May 28 (ANI): As the nationwide lockdown continues to remain in place, Bollywood's diva Alia Bhatt is spending the leisure time reading.

The '2 States' actor took to Instagram to post a picture of herself reading the famous series by JK Rowling.

In the picture, Bhatt is seen sitting in a cosy spot wearing a pink coloured shirt and reading the book.

She also indicated towards something new coming from her side to her fans. "Magic is all around us, we just have to feel it... or read it!! :) Coming VERY soon," she wrote in the caption.

Earlier on the occasion of World Book Day, the star kid posted a picture of the 'Harry Potter' book terming it her "new friend." (ANI)

