A still from the trailer of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' (Image source: Instagram)

Mumbai [Maharashtra] [India], February 4 (ANI): The first trailer of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's long-delayed magnum opus, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role, has finally been unveiled on Friday.

The period drama, which will have its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival, has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'.

Also Read | Looop Lapeta Full Movie In HD Leaked On Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels For Free Download And Watch Online; Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin's Film Is The Latest Victim Of Online Piracy?.

It features Alia as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s. Ajay Devgn also plays a pivotal role in the movie.

The almost 3-minute trailer of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' opens with a voiceover followed by fast-paced background music, which isn't a staple of Bhansali's films. As Alia is introduced, the actor through her dialogue delivery, mannerism and expressions, outshines all her previous performances.

Also Read | Unstoppable With NBK: Balakrishna Has His Share of 'Unstoppable' Fun with Mahesh Babu on His Celebrity Talk Show.

Devgn's entry in the trailer was also what can be called a full-on Hero style 'dhamekadar' entry that will for sure gather several rounds of whistles in the theatres.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa. The film marks Bhansali's first collaboration with Alia.

This project will also see Bhansali Productions collaborating with Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited and the reunion between superstar Devgn and Bhansali after the 1999 iconic film 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'.

After being delayed multiple times due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is now slated to release in theatres on February 25. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)