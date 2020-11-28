New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Actor Alia Bhatt marked her elder sister Shaheen Bhatt's 32nd birthday on Saturday by penning down a special poem for her.

The 'Gully Boy,' actor took to Instagram to share several pictures of herself with her elder sister and penned down a long poem in the caption to make Shaheen's birthday special.

In the poem, Bhatt talked about how her sister has always been her angel and had always given her wings.

"Since we were little, you were always my angel, you literally gave me wings, dancing around with ME on beds and things, I love that we've got our own language, one that's full of fruits and veggies, Ahh.. life without you is just so basic, also who would look after my arms and leggies?" she wrote.

In the next parts of the poem, the 'Student of the Year,' actor wrote about how her sister is more of a "soul mate" to her.

"I know we're technically sisters, But I believe you're my soul mate too, you make every living moment better, I truly don't know what id do without you!! you're my everything sweetie..my sunshine & when the weather is bad my umbrella too," she wrote.

The 27-year-old actor ended the poem by wishing herself on her sister's birthday.

"Happy birthday to ME, As today is the day I to celebrate you, P.S - on your birthday I tried very hard to impress you.. but I'm no writer.. just your little sister who loves you," she wrote. (ANI)

