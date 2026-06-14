Entertainment News | Alia Bhatt Pens Special Birthday Wish for Her 'Alpha' Co-star Sharvari

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): Alia Bhatt penned a heartwarming birthday wish for her upcoming movie 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari on Sunday.

The 'Highway' fame actress shared a never-before-seen video of Sharvari playing a beautiful rendition on the piano and wrote, "Happy Birthday Star. Wishing you all the joy in the world & More."

Also Read | ‘INR 370 Biryani’ Controversy: Maharashtra Government Orders Probe Into Comedian Pranit More’s Videos on Social Media and Other Digital Platforms.

Sharvari was recently seen in the movie 'Mai Waapas Aaunga', which was directed by Imtiaz Ali and also starred Vedang Raina, Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah in the lead roles. The movie is currently running in theatres.

Whereas Alia will be next seen in the movie 'Alpha' alongside Sharvari and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. The makers of the film recently released its teaser to offer a glimpse into this action-packed female-centric thriller of YRF's spy universe.

Also Read | 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata': Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Congratulates Kangana Ranaut, Declares Film Tax-Free in State.

The one-minute and fifty-five-second teaser gives fans a first look at the origin story of Alia Bhatt's spy character Sita. The action-packed teaser introduced viewers to Sita's journey long before she became a skilled operative.

The teaser began with Alia's 18th birthday celebration scene, where she was seen sharing what appeared to be a quiet moment with her father, played by Bobby Deol, at a restaurant. However, the celebration doesn't last long, as he assigns her a high-risk mission to Alia.

Soon after, audiences are introduced to 'Alpha,' a top-secret programme designed to train India's next generation of elite soldiers. The initiative puts recruits through intense physical and mental challenges, preparing them for dangerous missions in the world of espionage.

The teaser then shifts gears into high-octane action, with Alia Bhatt showcasing a never-before-seen avatar of the actress. From hand-to-hand combat sequences to high-risk operations, Sita was seen taking on multiple opponents and navigating dangerous situations with confidence in the teaser.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film marks the first female-led instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, which includes blockbuster titles such as 'Ek Tha Tiger,' 'Tiger Zinda Hai,' 'War,' 'Pathaan,' 'Tiger 3' and 'War 2.'

The film has witnessed multiple release date changes during production. Initially planned for a 2025 release, 'Alpha' was later shifted to April before Yash Raj Films announced July 10 as its release date.

The makers have now advanced the release by a week, with 'Alpha' set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on July 3. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)