New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): Shah Rukh Khan received sweet birthday wish from his 'Dear Zindagi' co-star Alia Bhatt on Tuesday.

On her Instagram handle, Alia shared a monochrome picture of Shah Rukh in which he could be seen taking a selfie from his residence. The snap shows a crowd of fans thronging SRK's residence Mannat to get a glimpse of the superstar.

Also Read | Mirzapur Season 2 Announcement: Amazon Prime Renews Show Saying ‘Bajega Pura Band’.

The image appears to be one from his birthdays when SRK comes out to wave his fans gathered to wish him on his special day.

Sharing the picture, Alia wrote, "My favourite person. King of not just cinema. King of goodness, king of possibly-it-all! Happy happy birthday SR."

Also Read | One Death, Multiple Positive Cases of COVID-19 Detected On Bhakharwadi Sets.

"You are and always will be synonymous with LOVE. Love is the greatest thing in this world. And so are you," she wrote adding, "I hope, wish and pray that you only have good, love-filled days in your life always and forever - because that's all you give us."

Alia and SRK have shared screen space in the 2016 movie 'Dear Zindagi'. The two have also collaborated for Alia's upcoming film 'Darlings'.

Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, 'Darlings' has been produced under SRK's banner Red Chillies Entertainment and Alia's production company Eternal Sunshine Production. The film also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)