Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 (ANI): New parents in town Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have taken their newborn home. The couple was seen leaving the hospital on Thursday morning.

Alia and Ranbir welcomed their first child, a baby girl on Sunday afternoon. Now, the new mom got discharged from the hospital today and Ranbir came to pick her and the baby up from HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai.

In the video, the car of Ranbir and Alia could be seen leaving the hospital.

Alia Bhatt announced the arrival of her baby girl via an Instagram post that read, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

The 'Brahmastra' couple welcomed a baby girl around 12:05 pm on November 6.

Soon after Alia shared the news on her social media, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages for the new parents.

The couple reached Sir HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning and the news made their fans quite curious.

Soon after, their mothers Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor were also spotted arriving at the Hospital.

Alia has been frequently showering her fans with cute pictures from her preggers diary throughout her pregnancy.

The power couple announced their pregnancy in June this year. The 'Brahmastra' couple tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony.

Just after two months after their marriage, the couple treated their fans with such a big surprise.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir were recently seen together in the sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva' which gathered massive responses from the audience.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.

'Brahmastra' is now streaming on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Ranbir will be next seen in director Luv Ranjan's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Shraddha Kapoor and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama film 'Animal' opposite Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Alia, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. (ANI)

