Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI): By sharing a glimpse from the birthday bash, actor Alia Bhatt on Monday extended warm wishes to boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor on his 38th birthday.

The 'Student Of The Year' star put out a beaming picture of the birthday boy on Instagram as she sent in birthday wishes to Kapoor. The picture is of a beaming Ranbir happily sitting in the middle of cakes and candles. Alia captioned it by saying, "Happy Birthday 8", along with a heart emoji.

Presumably, the '8' in the birthday wish is referred to the 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani ' star's lucky number and the fact Alia mentioned it in her post only proves how much she prioritises his lucky number.

The 8 number also signifies the infinity sign, so it could also be the reason why Alia mentioned it in her caption alongside a heart full of love.

In appreciation of the adorable wish, celebrity followers including Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Zoya Akhtar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Dia Mirza left heart emojis in the comment section.

Earlier in the day, Ranbir's cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a childhood throwback picture to send birthday wishes to the 'Barfi' actor, while Karisma posted a picture featuring the duo enjoying a party and extended wishes on his birthday. (ANI)

