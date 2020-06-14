Entertainment News | Alia Bhatt Shares Sun-kissed Picture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): Actor Alia Bhatt delighted her fans by sharing her picture of enjoying 'Sunlight Sunday' as she wakes up in the morning.

The 'Gully Boy' star put out a post on Instagram wherein Alia is seen all smiles and it seems like the picture is the 'Highway' actor's wake up picture as she has a pillow kept by her side.

In the snap, Alia looks gorgeous as she embraces her peachy glow and the dimpled cheek, while the sunlight falls into her luscious strands and face making her glow even more.

Along with the picture, the 'Dear Zindagi' actor wrote, "happy sunlight Sunday."

Alia also thanked Anushka Sharma and said that she inspired Alia to go on sunlight hunt in my house, " p.s - thank you my dearest @anushkasharma for inspiring me to go on sunlight hunt in my house May the light always be with you. ( and me ) ." (along with two sunshine emojis)

Anushka too was quick to hit like and wrote in the comment section, "always count on me for random inspiration." (with grinning squinting Face, two hearts and a hugging face emoji)

The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 5 lakh likes from fans and celebrity followers including Bhumi Pednekar.

Lately, Bhatt has been quite active on social media and has been sharing updates of her activities via sharing pictures and videos with her fans.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt announced her tie-up with the 'Harry Potter At Home' initiative.

The 'Raazi' actor took to Instagram to make the announcement and also posted a video of herself reading out chapter 8 of the famous JK Rowling book. (ANI)

