Entertainment News | Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Cheer for Indian Women's Cricket Team Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 (ANI): Alia Bhatt and Sharvari came forward as the prime supporters for the Indian Women's Cricket Team ahead of the T20 World Cup in England and Wales from next week.

The lead stars of Yash Raj banner's upcoming film 'Alpha' expressed their pride in the women's cricket team of India, calling them their inspiration in life.

Also Read | Pahlaj Nihalani Dies at 76: Govinda Pays Emotional Tribute to Late Filmmaker, Credits Him for His Global Fame (Watch Video).

In the video, Alia Bhatt calls the women cricketers their "inspiration" by expressing their fan love for cricketers Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur.

While sharing the video, Yash Raj wrote, "From 2 Alphas to Team India's 15 Alphas! The message is clear, loud & proud... Team same, toh jazba bhi same! ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 starts 12th June!"

Also Read | Marjane Satrapi Dies at 56: Iranian-French 'Persepolis' Filmmaker, Author and Artist Passes Away a Year After Husband's Death.

https://x.com/yrf/status/2062458968480620822?

The 2026 Women's T20 WC will commence from June 12 in England and Wales, with the final on July 5. New Zealand will be defending the crown that they won in 2024.

India squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are set to headline the film 'Alpha', which marks the sixth instalment in the highly successful YRF Spy Universe. The movie is directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously directed the series 'The Railway Men.'

'Alpha' is set to release in theatres on July 10, 2026 worldwide. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)