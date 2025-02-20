Washington [US], February 20 (ANI): Actor Alia Shawkat has joined Kristen Stewart in a lead role for 'The Wrong Girls'. It is written and directed by Dylan Meyer.

The film follows Frankie (Stewart) and Molly (Shawkat) as best friends living paycheck to paycheck, only to see a case of mistaken identity throw their lives into chaos. The Wrong Girls also has supporting roles played by Seth Rogen, Kumail Nanjiani, LaKeith Stanfield, Zack Fox and Tony Hale, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

In 2019, Meyer wrote, directed and co-produced her own short film Rock Bottom.

The film's 29-day production schedule is planned to employ approximately 100 individuals per day, with 95 per cent of them being Los Angeles locals, including cinematographer Todd Banhazl, singer-songwriter and composer Ty Segall, and costume designer Heidi Bivens, as per the outlet.

'The Wrong Girls' is produced by Maggie McLean, Stewart and Meyer for Nevermind Pictures, Alex McAtee, James Weaver, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg for Point Grey, and Allison Carter and Jon Read for Savage Rose Productions under their production and development partnership with Neon, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Neon plans to release the film theatrically in the U.S. and shop the international rights, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Shawkat has recently been seen in Zoe Kravitz's Blink Twice and the second season of Apple TV+'s Severance, as well as Sundance drama Atropia, which won the festival's U.S. Dramatic Grand Jury Prize. (ANI)

