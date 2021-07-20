Los Angeles, Jul 20 (PTI) HBO has roped in five actors -- Adria Arjona, Carrie Brownstein, Jerrod Carmichael, Fala Chen and Devon Ross -- to star alongside Alicia Vikander in the much-anticipated limited series "Irma Vep".

The series will be directed by French independent filmmaker Olivier Assayas.

Assayas has penned the series which revolves around Mira (Vikander), an American film star disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup, who comes to France to star as “Irma Vep” in a remake of the French silent film classic, “Les Vampires”.

According to Deadline, Arjona will star as Laurie, Mira's ex-assistant and girlfriend, Brownstein will play Zelda, Mira's agent, and Carmichael will play Eamonn, Mira's ex-boyfriend who's in Paris for a movie.

Chen will essay the role of Cynthia Keng, a rising star from Hong Kong, while Ross will play Regina, Mira's assistant.

Assayas and Vikander are also executive producing the show along with “Euphoria" creator Sam Levinson. A24 is the studio behind the project. PTI

