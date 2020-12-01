Los Angeles, Dec 1 (PTI) "Modern Pursuasion" actor Alicia Witt has joined Keke Palmer in "Alice", a thriller set in the 19th century.

The movie, inspired by true events, will mark filmmaker Krystin Ver Linden's directorial debut. She has also penned the script.

Also Read | Nick Jonas Has The Sweetest Anniversary Wish For Wifey Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Calls Her ‘Inspiring and Beautiful’ (View Post).

The film will chronicle the story of Alice, a woman of servitude (Palmer) in 1800s Georgia, who escapes the 55-acre confines of her captor to discover the shocking reality that exists beyond the tree line -- it's 1973.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Witt will essay the role of Rachel, the former owner of Alice who values the rigid societal hierarchies of the Antebellum South.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Beats PM Narendra Modi to Be Yahoo's Most Searched Personality of the Year in 2020; Rhea Chakraborty Is Third on the List.

Also part of "Alice" cast are Common, Jonny Lee Miller, and Gaius Charles.

Peter Lawson is producing the project with Jose Agustin Valdes and Luisa Fernanda Espinosa of Steel Springs Pictures on board as executive producers.

Steel Springs Pictures is also fully financing the project. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)